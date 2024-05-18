The Red Sox made a roster move Saturday, adding some much-needed depth down in Triple-A Worcester.

Boston announced catcher/designated hitter Tyler Heineman was reinstated from the injured list and optioned following Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Heineman made just one appearance with the Red Sox this season, being hit by a pitch in his second plate appearance and eventually being removed from the game. He’d been out since April 23 with a right hamstring strain but will return to Worcester where he provided a steady bat for the WooSox.

The 32-year-old produced a .235 average with a double, three RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases over 34 at-bats in 12 games with Worcester this season. He’s the next man up with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire currently holding things down in Boston.