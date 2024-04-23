The Red Sox must be looking to limit the number of Tyler’s in the clubhouse, as their roster moves prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians just swapped one for the other.

It’s all for the better of Boston’s roster, though.

Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill was reinstated from the 7-day injured list, the team announced. Tyler Heineman, who made his debut with the club Sunday, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain to make room.

Heineman’s designation was retroactive to April 22.

Boston gains one of its loudest bats back in O’Neill, who missed a week after being concussed in a nasty collision with teammate Rafael Devers on Patriots’ Day. He was left bloodied after trying to make a catch in left field, ultimately leaving the game and ending up on the injured list.

O’Neill has only appeared in in 15 games with Boston, making 10 starts in right field and four in left field, but is slashing .313/.459/.750 with a team-leading seven home runs. He gives the Red Sox a middle-of-the-order bat with Triston Casas sidelined.

It’s expected that both O’Neill and Devers will return to the lineup Tuesday.