Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Shares New Update On Tyler O’Neill

The Red Sox earned an exciting win Tuesday night, but the middle contest against the Baltimore Orioles marked another game for Boston without one of its best players.

Tyler O’Neill was sidelined for a third straight game due to a knee issue. O’Neill left Saturday’s game at Fenway Park as a result of knee soreness, which he later revealed was something he had been dealing with “for a little while.”

Prior to the Red Sox’s 8-3 win at Camden Yards, Alex Cora revealed O’Neill was sent back to Boston to undergo imaging on his knee Wednesday morning, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. The manager explained the decision was made more for “reassurance” than out of fear that O’Neill has a significant injury, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

O’Neill, like so many other Red Sox players this season, has been a popular target for the injury bug. The slugging outfielder was moved to the injured list earlier this season following a scary collision with Rafael Devers. Nonetheless, O’Neill leads Boston in home runs (11) entering Wednesday.

The Red Sox will try to claim another win without O’Neill when they wrap up their three-game set in Baltimore. NESN’s full coverage of the series finale begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.