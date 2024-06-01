Red Sox Notes: Tanner Houck’s Gem Lifts Boston Past Tigers

Tanner Houck earned his fifth win of the season after pitching seven innings in the Red Sox’s 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Fenway Park.

The 27-year-old right-hander gave up one run on three hits, walked two and struck out six of the 28 Detroit batters he faced. Houck dominated the Tigers.

Houck became the second pitcher, joining Greg Maddux, in the Live Ball Era to record an ERA less than 2.00, one or fewer home runs allowed and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of at least 5-to-1 in their first 12 starts of the season, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

Maddux had a 1.98 ERA, with one home run, 66 strikeouts and 12 walks in 1997. Houck has a 1.85 ERA with one home run, 75 strikeouts and 15 walks in 12 starts this season.

“He went seven today, and it was like, ‘OK, cool.'” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “He’s one of the best pitchers in the big leagues. Every outing, he’s giving us a chance to win.

“Changing speeds, throwing strikes with his split. Lefties, righties, it really doesn’t matter right now.”

Here are more notes from Friday’s Red Sox – Tigers game:

— Ceddanne Rafaela had his first career multi-homer game. The 23-year-old launched two home runs in the Red Sox win and finished the game with five RBI. He leads MLB Rookies with 33 RBI this season. He went 2-for-4 from the plate. It was his second game this season with five or more RBI; he recorded seven against the Chicago Cubs on April 27.

Rafaela said he has stuck with his routine this summer and trusting the process allowed him to be successful in the game.

“I think it’s the same thing I do every day. The same routine I do every day,” Rafaela said, as seen on AppleTV’s postgame coverage. “And today, it showed up.”

“He’s 23 years old in the big leagues,” Houck said of Rafaela, per WHDH.com. “You see the talent, and you know it’s there, and all you can do is keep pushing him in the right direction and just trust that the talent’s going to pay off. For him to have a game like tonight’s, it’s great. I’m sure it’s a huge confidence boost for him. He’s a good player, and I’m excited to see where he can be one day.”

— Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 on the night with a double in the fourth inning. It was the 12th double of the season for Devers and the 423rd extra-base hit of his career, passing Jim Rice for the most in Red Sox history before the age of 28.

— The Red Sox improved to 11-2 in their last 13 games against the Tigers dating back to April 12, 2022.

— The Red Sox will continue their four-game series with the Tigers on Saturday. The first pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you watch the game on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage.