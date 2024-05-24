Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineups: Tyler O’Neill Returns For Opener

The Red Sox are in good spirits after a rest day, and they’re set to welcome the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to town.

Boston this week completed its sweep over the Tampa Bay Rays to build some distance from its American League East rivals. The Red Sox enter Friday on a four-game winning streak and will look to continue their run of form in interleague play.

Manager Alex Cora only made one change to the lineup with the return of Tyler O’Neill as designated hitter in place of Rob Refsnyder. O’Neill will take the fifth spot in the order after he was given a game off.

Kutter Crawford will get the nod on the mound opposite Jared Koenig. Crawford’s last start was last Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The right-hander gave up one run off six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out five batters and walked one. He’ll hope to earn a win over a Brewers team entering Friday having lost three of their last four matchups.

First pitch for Red Sox-Brewers is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET on AppleTV+.

Here are the lineups for Boston and Milwaukee.

BOSTON RED SOX (26-24)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, DH

Dominic Smith, 1B

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-2, 2.17 ERA)

MILWAUKEE BREWERS (28-21)

Brice Turang, 2B

William Contreras, C

Christian Yelich, DH

Willy Adames, SS

Jake Bauers, 1B

Joey Ortiz, 3B

Sal Frelick, RF

Jackson Chourio, LF

Blake Perkins, CF

Jared Koenig, LHP (4-1, 2.70 ERA)