Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineups: Vaughn Grissom Starts, Tyler O’Neill Sits

The Red Sox and the Brewers will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Tyler O’Neill will stay on the bench for Boston in the finale. O’Neill left Saturday’s loss with a knee injury, which manager Alex Cora described as a “day-to-day” issue. With the slugger sidelined, the Red Sox will deploy an outfield of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu for the matinee matchup.

Around the diamond, Boston will welcome the returns of Vaughn Grissom and Reese McGuire. McGuire will do the catching for Tanner Houck, who is coming off a brilliant seven-inning scoreless outing in Tampa Bay on Monday.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Brewers-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (26-26)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Garrett Cooper, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Tanner Houck, RHP (4-5, 1.94 ERA)

BREWERS (30-21)

Brice Turang, 2B

William Contreras, DH

Christan Yelich, LF

Willy Adames, SS

Jake Bauers, 1B

Gary Sánchez, C

Sal Frelick, RF

Oliver Dunn, 3B

Blake Perkins, CF

Robert Gasser, LHP (2-0, 2.65 ERA)