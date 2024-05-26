Red Sox’s Tyler O’Neill Updates Knee Soreness Status

The Boston Red Sox started Saturday with bad injury news regarding Garrett Whitlock. Injury developments did not get better during a 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tyler O’Neill exited the game with right knee soreness, a “general” grind of the season that Alex Cora hopes to manage in the coming days.

“He didn’t feel great throughout, so we decided to take him out,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s day-to-day. We’ll see tomorrow, probably stay away from him tomorrow and be ready for Monday.”

“I’m just trying to grind through it,” O’Neill told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Something that I’m managing and that everyone’s on top of.”

O’Neill had scuffled in recent weeks after a red-hot start to the season, currently hitting .236 with 11 homers on the season. Boston hopes to find extra rest for O’Neill with more games at designated hitter to help get the slugger back on track.

The Red Sox, with or without the power-hitting outfielder, look to avoid the sweep against the Brewers on Sunday.