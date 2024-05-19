The Red Sox and the Cardinals will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Boston will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta for the finale. The veteran right-hander is coming off a 5 2/3-inning outing against the Rays at Fenway Park, where he limited Tampa Bay to two runs on four hits Tuesday. Pivetta will be opposed by left-hander Matthew Liberatore.

Boston will load up its batting order with righties as St. Louis sends a southpaw to the bump. Thus, Rob Refsnyder, Garrett Cooper and Romy González all will be in the starting nine after sitting out Saturday’s loss.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game:

Story continues below advertisement

RED SOX (22-24)
Jarren Duran, LF
Rob Refsnyder, RF
Tyler O’Neill, DH
Rafael Devers, 3B
Connor Wong, C
Garrett Cooper, 1B
Romy González, SS
Vaughn Grissom, 2B
Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

CARDINALS (20-25)
Matt Carpenter, DH
Lars Nootbar, RF
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Nolan Arenado, 3B
Alec Burleson, LF
Brendan Donovan, 2B
Brandon Crawford, SS
Pedro Pagés, C
Michael Siani, CF

Matthew Liberatore, LHP (1-1, 4.56 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineups: Nick Pivetta Starts Series Finale

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images