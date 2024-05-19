Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineups: Nick Pivetta Starts Series Finale

The Red Sox and the Cardinals will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Boston will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta for the finale. The veteran right-hander is coming off a 5 2/3-inning outing against the Rays at Fenway Park, where he limited Tampa Bay to two runs on four hits Tuesday. Pivetta will be opposed by left-hander Matthew Liberatore.

Boston will load up its batting order with righties as St. Louis sends a southpaw to the bump. Thus, Rob Refsnyder, Garrett Cooper and Romy González all will be in the starting nine after sitting out Saturday’s loss.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game:

RED SOX (22-24)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Tyler O’Neill, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Romy González, SS

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

CARDINALS (20-25)

Matt Carpenter, DH

Lars Nootbar, RF

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Alec Burleson, LF

Brendan Donovan, 2B

Brandon Crawford, SS

Pedro Pagés, C

Michael Siani, CF

Matthew Liberatore, LHP (1-1, 4.56 ERA)