The Red Sox begin a three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, hoping to put the stink of a series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays behind them as they start a six-game road trip at Busch Stadium.

Tyler O’Neill will aid in that effort against his former club.

O’Neill will replace Rob Refsnyder in left field, batting fifth to provide some balance within the lineup. Rafael Devers will bat in the cleanup spot, with Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Connor Wong leading things off for Boston.

Wong returns after getting the night off in the Red Sox’s series finale against the Rays, as does David Hamilton, who takes over for Ceddanne Rafaela at shortstop and bats ninth. Dominic Smith, Garrett Cooper and Vaughn Grissom will bat sixth, seventh and eighth in the order.

The Sox and Cards are scheduled to take the field at Busch Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (22-22)

Jarren Duran, CF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Dominic Smith, 1B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (4-1, 3.13 ERA)

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (18-25)

Brendan Donovan, LF

Lars Nootbaar, RF

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Alec Burleson, DH

Iván Herrera, C

Nolan Gorman, 2B

Masyn Winn, SS

Michael Siani, CF

Kyle Gibson, RHP (2-2, 3.67 ERA)