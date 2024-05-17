Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen ‘Frustrated’ With Performance Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox leaned to closer Kenley Jansen to preserve a 5-5 tie in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bays on Thursday night, but the 36-year-old ran into some costly trouble at Fenway Park.

Jansen struck out Tampa Bay’s first batter, Josh Lowe, on three pitches to begin the frame, but it went downhill from there. Randy Arozarena walked, sparking a go-ahead rally that broke open once Isaac Paredes crushed a long single off the Green Monster, breaking the tie and giving the Rays a 6-5 lead. Tampa Bay plated home another run on a sacrifice fly from Richie Palacios, ultimately sending Boston to the loss column for the third time in their four-game series with Tampa Bay.

“I’m just frustrated that I walked the hitter,” Jansen told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think at this point in my career, my life — no disrespect to any hitters — I need to do my job also, knowing that one day you’re gonna lose, one day you’re gonna win. But walking guys, it’s not in my nature and I don’t like how it’s feeling right now.”

A knock off the monster and a lead on the scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/GRyRULpOIP — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 17, 2024

Boston’s 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay gave the Red Sox their ninth loss in the last 13 games, dropping their record at Fenway Park to 10-13 this season.

Meanwhile, Jansen has undergone a recent cold streak throughout May. In six relief appearances thus far, he’s four earned runs off seven hits and two walks, notching a 6.00 ERA which has increased Jansen’s 2024 ERA to 3.45.

“I just gotta get my command better,” Jansen added.

The Red Sox haven’t had reliability in terms of health with their injury report still crowded — Garrett Whitlock, Triston Casas, and Masataka Yoshida are among those recovering — but the pitching has been the team’s silver lining. That’s been the case since Opening Day as Boston’s pitching staff remains atop everyone else’s with an MLB-best 2.74 ERA 43 games into the campaign.

With a new series against the St. Louis Cardinals, on the road, awaiting the Red Sox on Friday night, Boston will look to turn the page with Jansen.