The Red Sox on Wednesday can earn a key series win against an American League East rival.

Boston on Tuesday handed the Baltimore Orioles an 8-3 loss at Oriole Park at Camden Yards behind strong outings from Brayan Bello and Brennan Bernardino. The Red Sox will look to make it two in a row before they head back to Fenway Park on Thursday.

Manager Alex Cora won’t make any changes to the lineup, which means Tyler O’Neill will miss his fourth-straight game. The outfielder, who hasn’t played since Saturday, is still in Boston working out his knee issues.

Kutter Crawford will get the nod opposite Corbin Burnes. Crawford’s previous start was last Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. The right-hander gave up six runs off seven hits in 4 1/3 innings and struck out four batters.

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles is scheduled at 6:35 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.

Here are the starting lineups for Boston and Baltimore.

BOSTON RED SOX (28-27)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-3, 2.89 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (34-19)

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Colton Cowser, LF

Anthony Santander, RF

Cedric Mullins, CF

Jorge Mateo, 2B

Ramón Urías, 3B

James McCann, C

Corbin Burnes, RHP (4-2, 2.60 ERA)