Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Tyler O’Neill Remains Sidelined

The Red Sox and the Orioles will open a three-game series Monday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Boston is set to play its second straight game without Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill on Saturday sustained a knee injury, which manager Alex Cora described as a “day-to-day” issue. With O’Neill on the bench, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder will patrol the grass for the visitors on Memorial Day.

On the dirt, Romy González and Connor Wong both will return to Boston’s starting nine. Wong will do the catching for Cooper Criswell, who saw the Red Sox come out on top in six of his first eight starts of the season. Criswell will be opposed by Cole Irvin, who gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings against Boston last month.

Here are the lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

Story continues below advertisement

RED SOX (27-26)

Jarren Duran, LF

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Romy González, SS

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Cooper Criswell, RHP (2-1, 2.86 ERA)

ORIOLES (33-18)

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Adley Rutschman, C

Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Colton Cowser, LF

Jordan Westburg, 3B

Kyle Stowers, RF

Cedric Mullins, CF

Jorge Mateo, 2B

Cole Irvin, LHP (4-2, 3.15 ERA)