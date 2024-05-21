The Red Sox on Tuesday will seek to go a game over .500 when they take on the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Boston shut out Tampa Bay in the first game of the series Monday. Tanner Houck continued his solid start to the season, and Rafael Devers stayed hot after setting a franchise record by hitting a home run in six consecutive games.

Reese McGuire and Vaughn Grissom will start in the middle matchup of the series. The pair will bat seventh and eighth in the order, respectively. Grissom will start at second base, which moves David Hamilton to shortstop and Ceddanne Rafaela to center field. Duran will shift to left field and Tyler O’Neill goes to right field.

Cooper Criswell will get the start opposite Zack Littell, who had a short stint with Boston last season. Criswell’s last start was last Thursday against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. The right-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in the loss.

First pitch for Red Sox-Rays at Tropicana Field is scheduled at 6:50 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN including an hour of pregame.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (24-24)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Tyler O’Neill, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Dominic Smith, 1B

David Hamilton, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Cooper Criswell, RHP (2-1, 2.76 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (25-24)

Josh Lowe, DH

Randy Arozarena, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Isaac Paredes, 3B

Jonathan Aranda, 1B

Amed Rosario, SS

Richie Palacios, RF

Jose Siri, CF

Alex Jackson, C

Zack Littell, RHP (2-2, 3.44 ERA)