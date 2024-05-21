Red Sox star Rafael Devers is amid a power surge, to say the least.

Devers continued to swing a hot bat Monday night when he crushed a two-run home run in Boston’s shutout victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The round-tripper marked the two-time All-Star’s sixth straight game with a home run, a new Red Sox franchise record.

Boston manager Alex Cora was among the many who saluted Devers for his latest accomplishment, but not without poking fun at himself.

“The accomplishment is amazing,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “Six days in a row hitting homers? Shoot, I can recall how many days in a row I got hits when I played. He’s hitting homers.”

Putting one in the seats wasn’t the only way Devers helped the Red Sox earn their second straight win. The 27-year-old also was involved in a picture-perfect late-game double play, which was “very important” to the franchise cornerstone.

Devers will try to help the Red Sox win their first series in Tampa Bay in five years Tuesday night when the American League East rivals meet for the middle contest of their three-game set. NESN’s full coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.