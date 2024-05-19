The Red Sox avoided a sweep and defeated the Cardinals, 11-3, on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Boston improved to 23-24 with the win, while St. Louis dropped to 20-26.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Alex Cora lamented the Red Sox’s fourth straight loss Saturday and stressed that his club had to “start producing runs.”

Boston fulfilled that objective in spades in the series finale.

The visitors collected 14 hits, including seven for extra bases, in their rout of the Cards on a scorching hot day in St. Louis. It marked the Red Sox’s largest run output since May 5 and only the fifth time they scored nine-plus runs in a game this season.

Pretty much everyone got in on the fun, too. All but two of Boston’s starters logged at least one hit and eight (!) different hitters picked up an RBI. So while Rafael Devers stayed hot, the Red Sox weren’t totally reliant on their biggest bopper to keep the bats afloat.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Good luck trying to slow Devers down. The third baseman extended his home run streak to five games with a two-run shot in the sixth.

— Ex-Cardinal Tyler O’Neill got the ball rolling for Boston with a 439-foot solo shot in the first. He added a single in the third.

— Jarren Duran smacked his MLB-best seventh triple of the season in the fourth, which plated Ceddanne Rafaela. The RBI three-bagger came three batters after Romy González plated Garrett Cooper with a double.

— Wilyer Abreu collected two hits off the bench: an RBI single in the fifth and a double in the ninth. He pinch hit for Cooper, who went 2-for-2 before he was pulled.

— Nick Pivetta was very sharp, limiting St. Louis to one run on one hit over six innings with eight strikeouts. Pivetta, who pitched in his third game since returning from injury, was limited to 72 pitches.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox stay on the road and open up a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.