Red Sox Wrap: Tanner Houck Dazzles In Shutout Win Over Rays

Boston’s offense, defense and pitching all came together for the Red Sox to earn a 5-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday night.

The win moved the Red Sox back to the .500 mark with a 24-24 record while the Rays dropped to 25-24.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense was lifeless through the first three innings against Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley. Brady mowed down the Red Sox lineup the first time through, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced.

Perhaps the Red Sox just needed that first look at Bradley because the 23-year-old righty’s dominance completely stopped after that.

Jarren Duran began the top of the fourth inning with his MLB-leading eighth triple and promptly scored on a double to right field by Wilyer Abreu. That set the stage for Rafael Devers to make some Red Sox history with a two-run home run.

The run support from the inning alone was more than enough for Tanner Houck, who continued to prove why he’s Boston’s best pitcher this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Houck delivered for the Red Sox again and outdueled Bradley. Houck tossed seven scoreless innings in which he allowed only two hits, one walk and struck out five.

Warning: facing a Tanner Houck slider may cause motion sickness. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ooCgsOqLWZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2024

— Devers became the first player in Red Sox history to homer in six consecutive games. He took Bradley deep by sending a 97 mph fastball 382 feet over the left-field fence. The round-trip was Devers’ only hit of the game.

— Ceddanne Rafaela provided some highlight offense and defense. He clubbed a two-run homer to the opposite field in the fifth to extend Boston’s lead and also started a nifty 6-5-3 double play with a backhand flip to end the bottom of the seventh.

Doesn't get much prettier than that. pic.twitter.com/AzUuFvpNOa — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2024

