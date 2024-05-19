Red Sox’s Ceddanne Rafaela Adds To Defensive Highlight Reel

Ceddanne Rafaela did what’s needed for the Boston Red Sox in moving the majority of his appearances to shortstop following an early season injury to Trevor Story.

Rafaela certainly seems to be center fielder of the future of the Red Sox in a perfect world. That defensive impact showed early to save a run for Kutter Crawford against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Alec Burleson looped a bloop into shallow center field with two runners for the Cardinals, who threatened against the Red Sox in the first inning. Rafaela timed his dive after a full sprint to extend and make the highlight grab.

Watch the catch here.