Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Finding Groove Through Power Surge

Rafael Devers took time to consistently find his swing in 2024 for the Boston Red Sox.

Devers homered on Opening Day in Seattle before shoulder and knee ailments kept him from full offensive potential for the Red Sox throughout the month in April. Since then, Devers took quite the turn in May, hitting .288 with a .947 OPS to start the month.

The Red Sox third baseman kicked off his series on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals with his third home run in as many games.

Raffy with 110.5 mph off the bat.

Things we love to see!

Got all 443 ft of that one!

After the Red Sox relinquished MLB’s top ERA for the first time this season, the impact of the offense becomes even more crucial for Boston as the lineup moves forward with several rotating parts following early season injuries in Triston Casas and Trevor Story.

Devers serves further as a run-producer after Alex Cora moved him to the cleanup spot to split up left-handed production at the top of the order with Jarren Duran. If Devers can find consistency in that spot, Boston can find stability in a lineup to support rotating cast members in Romy Gonzalez, Garrett Cooper and Dominic Smith among others.

The Red Sox look to even the series in St. Louis on Saturday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET.