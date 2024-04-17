Alex Cora Provides Concerning Injury Update On Red Sox Star Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers just came back Monday after taking several days off due to a nagging shoulder injury.

But in his return, Devers has only picked up more bumps and bruises plus a concerning injury that forced him out of the game late in Tuesday’s extra-inning loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

Devers came away mostly unscathed from a scary collision with Tyler O’Neill on Monday but that wasn’t the case a day later. The veteran third baseman exited in the top of the eighth inning with left knee discomfort and Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Devers might need more testing done to determine the severity of the injury.

“With Raffy, we’re discussing if we’re going to take imaging just to make sure everything’s OK,” Cora told reporters, per NESN. “It came out of nowhere. There was a play he made in the seventh, he was kind of like playing in the mini shift and he felt it there. We’ll know more (Wednesday).”

Despite dealing with ailments since spring training, Devers said his legs haven’t been a problem until now.

“It’s totally new,” Devers told reporters through translator Carlos Villoria Benitez. “Never had any issue with my leg. That happened today.”

Devers did come through with a key two-run double to a cap a five-run sixth inning for the Red Sox before leaving the game. But that moment did little to uplift Devers, who certainly is feeling discouraged with having to deal with another injury this early in the season.

“I don’t know what to think about it,” Devers said. “I’ve never been that kind of player that’s been injured. Obviously, it’s frustrating to deal with another pain. So, I’ll leave everything in God’s hands and see what’s going to happen. But frustrating, for sure.”

Devers wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox to make an early exit. Garrett Whitlock was pulled from the game due to injury as well.