Scottie Scheffler’s Lawyer Doubles Down After Police Admit Error

Those who represent the World’s No. 1 golfer doubled down on their stance: Scottie Scheffler did not do anything wrong at Valhalla Golf Club.

“We’re not interested in settling the case,” Steven Romines, Scheffler’s lawyer, told reporters after Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel held a press conference, as seen on Golf Channel.

Scheffler on Friday was arrested and charged with a felony second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officer directing traffic. The arrest followed what Scheffler’s team called a “misunderstanding” as he was trying to make his way through traffic and into the Valhalla Golf Club.

“We will either try it, or it will be dismissed. It’s very simple,” Romines said. “All the evidence that continues to come out continues to support what Scottie said all along. This was a chaotic situation, a miscommunication and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Gwinn-Villaroel on Thursday confirmed a mistake by the Louisville police department during the arrest. The arresting officer, Det. Bryan Gillis, did not activate his body camera during his confrontation and arrest of Scheffler like he should have, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Det. Gillis was assessed a policy violation and “corrective action,” was taken against him, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Scheffler is in the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.