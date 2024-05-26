The Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox didn’t leave Fenway Park on Sunday without setting off some fireworks first.

Tempers flared at the conclusion of the top of the seventh inning, resulting in both dugouts and bullpens emptying onto the field before Boston went on to win the series finale, 2-1.

The heated exchange occurred when Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry took exception to something Red Sox reliever Chris Martin said or did as he walked off the mound after getting the final out of the inning on a Christian Yelich ground ball.

Berry had words for Martin as he made his way to the dugout and then the situation escalated with players and coaches having to be separated on the field. Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey confronted Berry before game planning coordinator Jason Varitek tried to calm Berry down. Varitek and Berry knew each other from Berry’s stint with the Red Sox organization.

You can watch the whole situation unfold here, courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin:

Cooler heads prevailed during the incident as there was no physicality brought to the situation. The umpires didn’t eject anyone from the Brewers or Red Sox, either.

Boston got the last laugh though as Jarren Duran broke the deadlock with a RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and Kenley Jansen closed things out for his ninth save of the season.