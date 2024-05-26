The Boston Red Sox avoided a series sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boston got back to above .500 (27-26) with the victory while Milwaukee dropped to 30-22.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning and Jarren Duran drove him in from second base just one pitch later. It proved to be all the Red Sox needed on a day when the offense struggled to convert on its chances.

Boston went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base. The Red Sox had a runner on third with two outs in the third inning and runners on second and third with one out in the fifth inning.

It helped Boston claim the win after benches cleared in the seventh inning.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tanner Houck put together another strong performance as he allowed just one run on seven hits in six innings. Houck, who entered with a 1.94 ERA in 10 starts, recorded seven strikeouts and one walk after he threw 63 of his 93 pitches for strikes.

— Wilyer Abreu (3-for-4, run) helped the Red Sox take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Abreu connected on a lead-off triple to the deepest part of Fenway Park, and came around to score on a Rafael Devers sacrifice fly. Abreu kept Boston’s eighth-inning rally alive with a single in the frame, and reached on an infield single in the first inning.

— Rafaela (2-for-3) was the only other Red Sox batter to record multiple hits.

