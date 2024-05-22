NEWPORT, R.I. — Terry Francona has enjoyed the start of his retirement, and admitted he’s spent more time playing golf than watching Boston Red Sox games.

But Francona, who was named the honorary chair of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship, nevertheless is a well-respected baseball mind. And because of that, he was asked for his thoughts on Boston’s current campaign.

“I’m a big Alex Cora fan, I’m a huge Craig Breslow fan,” Francona said Tuesday during U.S. Senior Open media day. “I don’t follow them that closely. I know they’re injured, I know they have extra lockers in their locker room because they have so many injuries.

“It’s a really long year. I have learned that, in the middle of May, don’t count anybody out or count anybody in. Because there’s 120 games left.”

The 25-24 Red Sox, who have hovered around .500 to this point, earned a series win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. It marked Boston’s first series victory in Tampa Bay since 2019.

As for Francona, the legendary manager will be back in the New England area when the U.S. Senior Open tees up June 26 at Newport Country Club.