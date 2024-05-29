FOXBORO, Mass. — Jerod Mayo had to think for a minute when asked if there were any New England Patriots players who pleasantly surprised him during the first week of organized team activities.

Mayo ultimately landed on second-year defensive end Keion White.

“Keion is doing a good job for us, and I would say also Keion is taking that step forward as far as being a leader, not as much vocally, but you see him actually leading a group,” Mayo said before Patriots OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound White appeared in 16 games his rookie season, including four starts. He’s viewed as a potential starter on the edge entering his sophomore campaign.

“His versatility,” Mayo said when asked what specifically caught his attention. “He’s always been a strong guy but I would say he’s even stronger now. He’s doing a good job each and every day, and in meeting rooms, he’s actually kind of talking and leading those conversations, which I think is important.”

White drew rave reviews from others including defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and fellow defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.

The Patriots hold OTAs each of the next two days with the media set to return to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.