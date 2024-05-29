The Celtics cruised through the Eastern Conference to make the NBA Finals, and a championship could change how Brad Stevens is viewed around the league.

NESN’s Travis Thomas on the “Hold My Banner” podcast Wednesday contemplated Stevens’ perception in the league. He noted how the former Boston head coach was good but not great.

However, since Stevens’ move to president of basketball operations in 2021, Thomas praised the exec for making “shrewd” moves while also keeping the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown together.

Last offseason, Stevens took big risks to acquire Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and the season before, Boston acquired Derrick White. Those moves proved to be the correct decisions to take the C’s to the next level and reach another NBA Finals. Stevens was awarded the NBA Executive of the Year award this season, but his eyes are on the ultimate prize.

The Celtics still need to take care of business against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Thomas believes a championship could help elevate Stevens from a good executive to a great executive who could end his career with multiple titles.

