Brad Stevens Addresses Derrick White’s Future After Jrue Holiday Extension

Jrue Holiday’s contract extension was widely celebrated in Boston, as it helped maintain the Celtics’ prospects of being an NBA championship contender for years to come.

However, the pact likely made many Green Teamers nervous about a potential ripple effect.

Derrick White’s future on Causeway Street remains unclear. The veteran guard is under contract through next season, but it figures to be challenging for White and the Celtics to reach a new agreement. White, one of the NBA’s better two-way guards, might have already priced himself out of Boston, where the franchise will be hard-pressed to give out another lucrative, long-term deal given the steep financial commitments to Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Few likely are bigger fans of White than Brad Stevens, who traded for the 29-year-old in one of his first major moves as Celtics president of basketball operations. But as an expert in the business and the NBA landscape, Stevens seems to know there might come a time when it’s virtually impossible to keep White in a Boston uniform.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t talk about much with things that we’re not allowed to discuss until July,” Stevens told reporters Tuesday, per MassLive. “Derrick’s having an amazing year. Derrick’s a huge, huge part of our team, and we want him around for as long as we can keep him around.”

With term still left on White’s contract, Celtics fans shouldn’t waste energy worrying about the guard’s future at this juncture. What Boston supports should be concerned about is the current group maximizing the golden opportunity it has this season and next.