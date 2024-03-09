Bruins Notebook: Don Sweeney’s Post NHL Trade Deadline Thoughts

After going all in at the NHL trade deadline last season, the Boston Bruins didn’t set off any fireworks on Friday.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made a couple of moves by acquiring veteran forward Pat Maroon and right-hand defenseman Andrew Peeke, but given Boston’s history at the deadline, it was a bit underwhelming.

Did the Bruins’ lack of picks and assets hinder them, or were there potential trades that cost more than Boston’s brass was willing to part with?

“Each deadline is sort of unique, where your team is sometimes indicates that,” Sweeney told reporters following the deadline, as seen on NESN. “(…) You want to be an aggressive general manager to help your club. We’re in a very good spot. We’re not in, but I think we were tracking in the right direction, and you want to reward your hockey club. (…) I’ve always come from the position of being one that you know, you have to believe in each other and then just see what you can accomplish.”

Sweeney clarified that he didn’t want to take players away from the roster who make the Bruins competitive.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about where we are, and I think we’ve been pretty honest and forthright. You knew from day one of the season that we’d be a work in progress and see what we could accomplish as a group and grow as a group. And we’re a real competitive team,” Sweeney said. “We want to continue to do that. You don’t want to see people walk out the door that was helping (Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery) win, get to the point that he was he wanted us to add, and try and find some areas that he felt were areas that we could improve upon.

“And I know I probably didn’t check all those off. In a perfect world, I would have liked to, but again, you’re not always going to accomplish every one of your goals that you set out, but it doesn’t stop your drawing.”

After Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired during the offseason, there were questions for the Bruins down the middle. Sweeney feels Boston’s centers have risen to the task and reached a higher level with their play.

“I actually give our centers a lot of credit,” Sweeney said. “Charlie (Coyle’s) gone in and elevated, (Pavel) Zacha has gone in and elevated, (Morgan) Geekie, you look at the point production those guys have had.”

Sweeney added, “I think the collection of the group we knew is going to have to be by committee. But I tell you, the committee has done a pretty good job. We have the depth there. It’s going to get tested for sure, but I think these guys would acknowledge … (they were) excited for that opportunity.”

The Bruins have struggled this season, giving up the lead in the third period and failing to capture the extra point in overtime. Sweeney said that sometimes you have to give the other team credit for doing what they’re supposed to do.

“Every play is unique. We break down and analyze, we’re not happy when we do that,” Sweeney said. “(…) Does that mean we’re not good enough offensively or when we’re protecting a lead? So, the best way to do this is to extend the lead, but that’s not always ideal. Penalties might play a factor in that. In some of those cases that has gone against us.

“And there’s a learning process, and hopefully, they’ll come through it better on the other side. We play 5-on-5 in the playoffs in overtime for that situation. Hopefully, the guys have grown from that, and even the coaches and who they’re going to trust and who they’re going to utilize in those situations.”

Sweeney added a final thought on the Bruins and other teams at the conclusion of the deadline.

“Once the games begin, you just never know who ends up winning,” he said. “You always have favorites. But I like where our team is at in how competitive they are. Let’s see where we stack up.”