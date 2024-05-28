Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown turned in a sensational series in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

But he still didn’t think it would be good enough to take home the Larry Bird Trophy, given to the Eastern Conference finals MVP. Jayson Tatum sure was in the running for the award after averaging 30.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the four games.

Brown expected to be passed over, but not this time. Brown was named the conference finals MVP after Boston’s 105-102 win in Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night and the honor certainly came as a surprise to him.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Brown told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t ever win (expletive). I was just happy that we won.”

Brown netted 29.8 points per game on 51.7% shooting from the field in the series, but it was his clutch play that ultimately earned him the recognition over Tatum — Brown received five votes for the award to Tatum’s four.

Brown, who matched his playoff career-high with 40 points in Game 2, rescued the Celtics in Game 1 with a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and then went to another level to help close out the Pacers in Game 4. Brown scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the second half while coming through with an assist on Derrick White’s game-winning triple and a key block on Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard with just over a minute remaining.

Tatum didn’t have any hard feelings on losing out on the accolade to Brown. Tatum won the award when the Celtics last went to the NBA Finals in 2022.

“It was special,” Tatum told reporters of Brown earning the honor, per NBC Sports Boston. “Big-time to be rewarded for how you played. That’s a special accomplishment for him and for everybody.”