There was no shortage of congratulatory messages for the Boston Celtics after they won the NBA Finals.

Even Red Sox manager Alex Cora got in on the fun from Toronto.

The Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks in a big 106-88 win to take the series 4-1. After the win, Cora sent a tweet to congratulate the team.

“Thank you @celtics,” Cora posted on X.

The title brings a trophy back to Boston for the first time since 2019 when the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII. It was also the first time the Celtics won the Finals since 2008.

The tweet came after the Red Sox beat the Blue Jays, 7-3, in the first game of their series in Toronto. Their next game will be played Tuesday at the Rogers Centre with first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.