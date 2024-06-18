The Boston Red Sox opened their six-game road trip with a 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Monday night.

With the win the Red Sox improved to 38-35, while the Blue Jays fell to 35-37.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

On the heels of winning back-to-back series against the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, the Red Sox’s offense exploded for four solo home runs against the Blue Jays.

Story continues below advertisement

Tyler O’Neill led the way with two round-trippers in Boston’s win.

His first came in the first inning when launched a Yusei Kikuchi offering 413 feet to left field in the first of a back-to-back with Rafael Devers‘ 14th of the season. O’Neill’s second home run came in the third inning. Ceddanne Rafaela hit his eighth homer of the season in the third inning.

Nick Pivetta gave up two home runs and three runs on nine hits in seven innings. He threw 66.9% of his pitches for strikes (73-of-109 pitches), striking out four Toronto batters for his fourth win of the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— O’Neill went 2-for-4 from the dish with his two solo shots.

Story continues below advertisement

— Rafaela not only hit a solo shot in the third inning but the versatile youngster made an outstanding grab in center field to steal a hit from Kevin Kiermaier.

— Devers hit his 14th home run of the season in the first inning to give the Red Sox the early 2-0 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox continue their six-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage.