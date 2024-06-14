Bill Belichick’s New Girlfriend? Jaw-Dropping Dating Rumor Surfaces

Did you wake up this morning and expect to read news about Bill Belichick dating a 24-year-old?

If you said yes, you’re a liar.

Belichick is now dating former competitive cheerleader Jordon Hudson, according to TMZ. It’s a long story, so we won’t bore you with the details, but the two reportedly met on a flight back in 2021 and began dating some time after the 72-year-old ended his relationship with Linda Holliday in 2022.

Hudson was seen with Belichick on Wednesday, accompanying him to Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium. Belichick was seen a few months back rooting her on at a cheerleading competition, and took her on his recent trip to Croatia.

Story continues below advertisement

Hudson and Belichick chose not to comment when asked about the relationship by TMZ.

It’s starting to makes sense why Rob Gronkowski made that one joke at “The Roast of Tom Brady” last month.