Best, Worst Moments From Roast Of Patriots Legend Tom Brady

Tom Brady grew accustomed to taking hits over the course of his legendary 23-year NFL career.

But on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback faced a different kind of heat.

“The Roast of Tom Brady” brought out some of the biggest stars in both comedy and Patriots history. Brady was center stage at Kia Forum as former teammates and veteran roasters took shots at the seven-time Super Bowl champion for everything ranging from his divorce to football controversies.

NESN’s Travis Thomas and George Balekji recapped the three-hour event on the latest episode of the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast. As the duo explained, there were plenty of moments that brought laughs, gasps and ovations at the expense of TB12. But at the same time, there were more than a few lowlights that brought on awkwardness and unsettling tension.

Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski certainly were among the winners. The former Patriots head coach was able to get some things off his chest after decades of staying tight-lipped, including a dig at former New England receiver and known Belichick hater Danny Amendola. The iconic tight end, meanwhile, had some pretty good jokes prepared but also went off the cuff and lit up the stage in typical Gronk fashion.

Less entertaining were bits from Boston native Ben Affleck and megastar Kim Kardashian, whose attendance at the roast was questionable to begin with. All told, it was a memorable night for Patriots fans, and Thomas and Balekji have you covered with all of the highlights in the video above.

