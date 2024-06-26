The Celtics are in a favorable spot heading into the 2024 NBA Draft.

Several — if not most — teams across the league will go into the draft facing a great deal of pressure. In a star-driven sport where roster spots are limited, making the right picks — especially in the first round — can make or break an NBA team for years to come.

The Celtics, meanwhile, probably aren’t terribly concerned about their future. Boston is coming off a championship, and its elite core is poised to be under contract for the near future. With this in mind, Brad Stevens wants expectations to be tempered for any prospects Boston selects Wednesday and/or Thursday.

“It will be hard for any draft pick to crack our rotation when healthy,” Stevens told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN. “So we’ll think about how we can continue to invest in young players and their development and growth, with the reality that if we’re able to continue to move forward with this group — these guys are going to be on the court.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston currently is scheduled to make the last pick of the first round (No. 30 overall) and the 54th overall selection. It remains to be seen if the Celtics will stand pat at those spots, as Stevens and company haven’t made a first-round pick nor selected multiple players in a draft since 2020.

Will incoming rookies make an impact on the 2024-25 team? Probably not. But they will be fortunate to join an organization where there’s a great foundation for winning.