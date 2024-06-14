After the Boston Bruins’ season came to an end against the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, something that stood out was defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s performance.

McAvoy scored his first goal of the semifinals in Game 5 — and the goal came at just the right time. The defenseman scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second period to keep the Bruins’ season alive after Boston went down 3-1 in the series to the Panthers.

With the goal as his only point in the series, the 26-year-old played differently than his usual regular-season performance.

When Bruins legend Ray Bourque was asked about McAvoy’s playoff performance on “The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test” this week, he had a simple answer.

“I think the ceiling is unlimited for him and that’s a part of the problem,” Bourque said. “He’s so talented in all areas. Charlie sometimes, I think, he tried to do too much, and he cares so much. Sometime less would be more. … I would take him on my team any day. He’s an amazing talent, he’s a great kid, he works hard, and he cares.”

Before playing the Panthers, the Bruins played a tough Toronto Maple Leafs team in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in Game 7 in overtime at TD Garden.

With the Bruins playing the talented Maple Leafs and quickly turning around to play the loaded Panthers, Bourque gave McAvoy credit.

“Playing (defenseman) is not easy and (the Bruins) had to go through Florida, another team that makes it really hard on you as a defenseman and doesn’t give you much time and much space,” Bourque said. “So, I’m not worried about Charlie. This kid just keeps getting better and better.”

As McAvoy grows as a player, he will continue to be a star to watch next season.