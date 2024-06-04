After recording his first multi-home run game to boost the Red Sox to a much-needed win over the Detroit Tigers this past Friday, Ceddanne Rafaela is our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA New England Healthcare.

The Red Sox rookie outfielder had two home runs in the Sox 7-3 win over the Tigers and totaled 5 RBIs on the night, pushing his season total to 33, which leads both the Red Sox and the 2024 American League rookie class.

Rafaela will look to keep his hot bat going for the Sox as the team prepares for some critical upcoming series matchups against the Braves, Phillies, and Yankees and Blue Jays twice in the month of June.