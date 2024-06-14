The Boston Celtics are heading into a big Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks on Friday. The team currently holds a 3-0 lead, having a chance to sweep Dallas.

When asked about the Celtics’ chances for a win, former Celtics guard Eddie House gave a confident answer on NBC Sports Boston on Thursday.

“I’m gonna go ahead and say I believe (Friday will be) a blowout,” House said.

The Mavericks have stayed below 100 points as they have not been able to keep up with the Celtics offense and defense. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been a crucial part of that offense.

Story continues below advertisement

Tatum in Game 3 put up a team-high 31 points with Brown not far behind with 30 points.

On the opposite end, Mavericks star Luka Doncic has struggled. On Wednesday, he got into foul trouble, fouling out of the game. Doncic was slammed online and by analysts for his reaction to fouling out.

With the trouble the Mavericks have gotten themselves into by going down 3-0 in the series and not fighting back in games, House believes the Celtics have an easy path on Friday.

“I think at the first sense of any kind of adversity (the Mavericks) have to deal with, I believe they fold it up,” House said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics will take on the Mavericks on Friday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.