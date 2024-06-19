The Boston Celtics finally captured Banner 18.

It was a long time coming, but Monday night capped off a journey for many stars who’d come together to finally take home their first championship. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the two primary names you’ll read and hear, but the likes of Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White became first-time winners, as well.

NESN’s Travis Thomas discussed the overall impact the title, analyzing how it impacts the legacy of those Celtics stars on the “Hold My Banner” podcast Wednesday morning.

“It was a long journey,” Thomas said. “There were ups and downs, but like anything in life it’s worth waiting for, right? When you finally get there, it’s that much sweeter.”

You can check out the full “Hold My Banner” episode in the YouTube video embedded above.