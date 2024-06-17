Celtics Fans Will Love Al Horford’s Pregame Attire For Game 5

BOSTON — Al Horford is already a fan favorite with the Celtics fan base.
And the veteran center gave Celtics fans another reason to love him given what Horford wore Monday night to Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Horford sure looked the part, strolling inside TD Garden alongside his father wearing a Celtics-themed varsity jacket. You can check it out courtesy of video from NBC Sports Boston.
Horford is on the precipice of getting his hands on his first NBA title in his 17-year career. That certainly gives Celtics fans even more reason to throw their support behind Horford, who is well-respected among his teammates.
Horford is averaging 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the Finals.
Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images