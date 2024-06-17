Celtics Fans Will Love Al Horford’s Pregame Attire For Game 5

BOSTON — Al Horford is already a fan favorite with the Celtics fan base.

And the veteran center gave Celtics fans another reason to love him given what Horford wore Monday night to Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Horford sure looked the part, strolling inside TD Garden alongside his father wearing a Celtics-themed varsity jacket. You can check it out courtesy of video from NBC Sports Boston.

The Horford's are in the building and now we 100% need Al's jacket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sGZJgwjJMs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 17, 2024

Horford is on the precipice of getting his hands on his first NBA title in his 17-year career. That certainly gives Celtics fans even more reason to throw their support behind Horford, who is well-respected among his teammates.

Horford is averaging 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the Finals.