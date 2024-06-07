The Boston Celtics finished the first quarter with a 17-point lead over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

No one made an impact quite like Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston got the boost they were looking for from their center, who missed the last 10 games with a calf injury dating back to the first round against the Miami Heat. Porzingis led the Celtics with 11 points in the first quarter. His scoring was not his only impact to begin Game 1.

Coming off the bench, Porzingis also recorded multiple blocks in the first quarter. Celtics fans will likely highlight his contest on Mavericks guard and series villain Kyrie Irving, leading to another Boston three-pointer on the other end of the floor.

KP DID IT ALL IN THE 1ST QTR. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xUVLRbzHG4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 7, 2024

The Celtics went 9-1 without Porzingis during the postseason. Still, his return to the lineup shows the next gear Boston can reach with their star center back on the court.

During the regular season, Porzingis recorded over 20 points per game and just under two blocks per game, raising the Celtics to a dominant 64-win campaign to roll into the playoffs with championship aspirations.

The Celtics look to win their fourth series opener of the postseason.