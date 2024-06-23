Last week was a week of first for Brad Stevens.

Stevens clinched his first NBA championship last Monday when the Celtics finished off the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 Finals. The title set the stage for Stevens’ first victory parade, which he enjoyed alongside players, coaches and fellow executives who rolled through the streets of Boston on duck boats Friday.

The career-defining accolade also inspired Stevens to join Instagram. The Celtics president of basketball operations put out his first post one day after the franchise claimed Banner 18, sharing a photo featuring his wife and two children with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“Fun first post!” Stevens wrote in the caption. “Go Cs!!!”

Story continues below advertisement

Stevens and his team of execs likely will have to put a pause on the celebrating as the offseason commences. The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and the Celtics currently are slated to make picks at No. 30 and No. 54 overall.

From there, Stevens and company could turn to taking care of their own. The majority of Boston’s roster is under contract for next season, but both Jayson Tatum and Derrick White are poised to receive contract extensions this summer.