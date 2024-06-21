The Boston Celtics have spent the past 72 hours celebrating their franchise’s record-setting 18th title after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but there’s plenty of work left ahead.

This upcoming offseason, the Celtics have a few items on their agenda. Premier roster members Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have each been retained on multi-year extensions signed before the playoffs began. However, there’s still more negotiating left to complete in order for the franchise’s 2024-25 commitment to be fulfilled.

“Parade’s on Friday and then we’ll go and do it again,” Celtics lead owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck told Rachel Nichols during Boston’s locker room celebration. “… We’ll start pretty soon. We’re bringing this whole team back. Bringing the whole team back next year. Look out world.”

Next in line, Boston will need to address the contracts of fellow starters Jayson Tatum and Derrick White. Tatum, fresh off his fifth All-Star and third All-NBA First Team season, is “expected” to sign a record-high $315 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Meanwhile, White, a blossoming first-year starter and All-NBA Defensive Second Team honoree this past season, is set to earn $20 million in 2024-25 before becoming an unrestricted free agent free to test the open market.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the latest surrounding Tatum and White’s respective currently unaddressed contracts, it’s seemingly probable that Grousbeck’s words will, once again, be backed by action this offseason.

“Jayson Tatum’s forthcoming five-year, $315 million extension is regarded leaguewide as a layup in an empty gym in terms of inevitably,” longtime reporter Marc Stein reported Wednesday. “Tatum and the Celtics, though, might need until next week to actually come to a verbal agreement on the deal with the new champs currently partying in Miami in advance of Friday’s championship parade in Boston. “Derrick White is also regarded as a near-certain recipient of a contract extension this offseason, which would mean all five of Boston’s best players will possess contracts awarded over the past year (and change).”

Grousbeck’s word was gold last season as Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was given free-range to do whatever it took to make the much-needed necessary roster adjustments by Opening Night. Delivering Porzingis and Holiday earned Stevens made him the recipient of the 2023-24 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award, and ultimately got Boston over the hump amid its stellar 16-3 postseason run.

With a 16-year-old title drought officially ended, at this rate, the Celtics have all the necessary tools in place to birth a dynasty moving forward, and Grousbeck is all for it.