The Celtics haven’t been impacted by the outside noise while building a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t heard it.

Jayson Tatum, for instance, took an opportunity to remind people just how ridiculous some of the discourse surrounding Boston’s season has been.

Tatum spoke with media at American Airlines Center on Thursday, and was asked about the historic nature of the Celtics’ run through the postseason. He was informed a win in Game 4 would put this iteration of the club in the same company of the famed 1986 team, and gave an answer that will bring a smile to his fans’ faces.

“I didn’t know that,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “That would be really cool, but you guys will probably say we didn’t play anybody to get here. So, we’ll just have to do it again next year.”

Tatum then stood up and walked off the dais, perhaps for the last time as a non-champion.

It was an opportunity to stick it to the doubters, and one that certainly didn’t go unrealized. Tatum has been the subject of ridicule for his scoring output throughout the first three games of the series, but just like he has on the court, put the team first and defended their place in history — exactly where it should be.

“It’s an honor to wear this jersey,” Tatum said earlier. “It’s an honor to follow the footsteps of some of the best players ever.”