The Boston Celtics drafted Baylor Scheierman with the No. 30 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding a player who does two things Joe Mazzulla seemingly covets.

He can shoot, and he’s obsessed with one particular movie.

Mazzulla will have to cope with the fact that it isn’t “The Town.”

Scheierman claims to have seen “The Pistol: The Birth of a Legend,” a biopic of basketball star Pete Maravich, more than 100 times, according to ESPN. It’s a near obsession for the 23-year-old, who might be able to bond with Mazzulla due to his similar penchant for rolling back the same film.

Who knows, maybe those two will watch “The Town” and “The Pistol” together and compare notes?

Scheierman is known for his ability to shoot, too, which is another trait sought after by Mazzulla. He knocked down 38.1% of his 8.4 attempts per game from beyond the arc during his senior season. He pitched in with nine boards per contest, as well, looking like someone who might not need to wait very long to crack the rotation in Boston.

If Mazzulla could mold his perfect player, it might be a sharpshooter with an obsession with one film in particular, so maybe Scheierman does get some minutes early in his Celtics tenure.