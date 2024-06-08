The Boston Celtics took Game 1 of the NBA Finals by blowing out the Mavericks 107-89, but Jrue Holiday expects Dallas to punch back on Sunday night.

“It’s Game 2 of the Finals. I think we are definitely expecting them to swing and come out clawing and fighting,” Holiday told reporters after Celtics practice on Saturday, per league-provided transcripts. “We know in their Game 2s, Luka (Doncic) has started off, definitely been killer, especially in the first quarter. I think at this point, we have to lock into the game plan and do the best we can to kind of withstand their punches and go from there.”

Holiday anticipates the Mavericks, like the Celtics in Game 1, coming out more aggressively and with something different in Game 2.

“They are probably going to try to get more threes,” he said. “I think their role players are going to make more of an impact and then they are just going to come out more aggressive. It was Game 1. It’s always a feeler game. I think when both teams get more comfortable out here, it will be a battle.”

The Celtics understand Doncic is going to get his points, so Boston’s plan of attack is to ensure Dallas’ supporting players don’t get clean looks when they have the ball.

“I think we did the best we could trying to take away their lobs,” Holiday said. “Those are definitely energy plays for them. Two high flyers in (Daniel) Gafford and (Derek) Lively, we tried to take those away.

“I think we tried to keep them on the free throw line as best possible, and we know they have corner shooters in Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. They have a lot of great role players out there. So, just really hoping to do the best we can to try to minimize it.”

While the Mavericks have won Game 2 in each playoff round so far, the Celtics dropped the second game against the Heat and Cavaliers before beating the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Holiday knows Boston can prevent it from happening in the Finals.

“I think having that mindset that we want this win and however long it takes, no matter what it takes, get it done,” Holiday said. “Not every game is going to be pretty, or like the first game. Just knowing that if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll always have a chance.”

The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 1-0. Game 2 from TD Garden is Sunday night with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET.