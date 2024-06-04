The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Tuesday morning reported Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return to game action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Hours after the breaking news, the basketball world heard from the man himself.

“That is the plan right now,” Porzingis told reporters, per a video shared by CelticsBlog’s Noa Dalzell. “But again, it’s a couple more days. I think that can make a difference. Every day gives me a bit more time to get even better.”

Porzingis has not played since April 29 when he sustained a calf injury in Miami. Boston proceeded to win nine of its next 10 games without the uniquely talented big man, including a sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

While the Celtics wouldn’t be doomed in the Finals without Porzingis, his return will be welcomed and then some by Joe Mazzulla’s side. The Dallas Mavericks, who roster a pair of above-average big men in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, undoubtedly will be Boston’s toughest test of the postseason.

The C’s and the Mavs will play the opener of their best-of-seven series Thursday evening. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.