It might not be time to start up the duck boats just yet, but things are looking up for the Boston Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis returned to practice Saturday, marking the first time he was a full participant since going down with a right soleus strain in Game 4 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Miami Heat.

“He did everything the team did,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared, per league-provided video. “We’ll go significantly harder (Sunday). (Saturday) was kind of moderate but he went through everything that the team did today.”

The C’s haven’t had too much trouble without Porzingis, but know his return to the lineup will only help in their pursuit of Banner 18.

“He’s a great player. He’s done a lot of great things for us,” Mazzulla said. “Just like any other guy, you go through what gives us the best chance to win, what gives us the best possible chance to win this series, this game, these matchups. When KP is at his best he’s been tremendous for us. We know he’ll give that to us.”

Porzingis’ return to game action has not been revealed, as Boston has tried to remain cautious in its approach to his injury. It’s just the latest setback for a player who has dealt with many injury issues throughout his career, thus giving Mazzulla confidence in his big man’s ability to get re-acclimated.

“He’s been through so much in this league that he has a poise and a temperament about him,” Mazzulla said. “He’s been the same. His highs don’t get too high. His lows don’t get too low. He’s got great perspective.”

The Celtics and Mavericks will take the court for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday at TD Garden.