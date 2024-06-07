Bruins legend Zdeno Chara was honored during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks when Boston named the 2011 Stanley Cup champion as the “Hero Among Us.”

Since 1997, the Celtics have recognized hometown athletes by celebrating their community efforts and reminding the world that they are “Boston Strong.”

In his 14 seasons with the Bruins, Chara used his platform to inspire and uplift youth and families in the Greater Boston area. After retiring from the NHL, Chara traded his skates for sneakers and began running various marathons across the world. Twice he raised funds in support of the Team Hoyt Foundation during the Boston Marathon.

With Boston up 63-42 at the half of Game 1, Celtics team reporter Taylor Snow joked the Mavericks wanted to “sign Chara at halftime to guard (Kristaps) Porzingis.” Ironically, Chara was sporting a Porzingis jersey.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics will honor one athlete with the team’s “Heroes Among Us” award throughout the NBA Finals.