Celtics Release Epic ‘We’re Done’ Hype Video Before NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics released one last hype video on Thursday before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

This video, much like the Celtics motto, “Different here,” was not like any of the other hype videos the team released. It wasn’t filled with electric highlights or narrated by Patriots legend Tom Brady.

It was simple, yet somehow much more powerful.

We wanted to say something… pic.twitter.com/XssUUrJOB4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

We wanted to say something. Something fit for this moment. A way to stir your spirit. Words to be tattooed on fans for eternity. We wanted to say something that would mean everything. So we decided to say nothing. You already know what this is. Your passion needs no convincing, and besides, there’s no point in setting the stage that’s been set for 16 years.

So, we’re done. We’re done saying this is the year. Done pleading for Banner 18. Done trying to explain why it’s different here. We’ve decided to leave the talking to everyone else. We wanted to say something, but there’s nothing left to say. Just one thing left to do.

The stage is set for the Celtics to battle the Mavericks at TD Garden.

The stage is set ☘️ pic.twitter.com/kjR8BD2KK3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

The Celtics just have to complete the mission — win the NBA championship for the first time since 2008 and capture the 18th title in franchise history. The mission begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.