Celtics Fans Will Love Hype Video Narrated By Tom Brady

The Boston Celtics released a new hype video highlighting a mixtape of “We want Boston” chants from other fandoms.

After the chants subside, the voice of New England Patriots legend Tom Brady takes over.

“Really? You want Boston? Take it from me, that’s a bad idea,” Brady said in the video.

The video features highlights of the Celtics’ quick work of their first three opponents in the 2024 playoffs and even the New York Knicks catch a stray for not getting past the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

Story continues below advertisement

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/q7bvdKgl1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

“But us? We’re still here,” Brady says in the video. “Right now, you’re going to want anyone but Boston.”

This is the second video in two days released by the Celtics to feature Brady. Boston released the latest installment of the “All In” docuseries, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook.

“Being a champion is a desire to achieve,” Brady said, in the video. “A lot of people want to be in that big moment, but they’re very fearful of what comes when they don’t get it done the way they want. The mindset is always, ‘no fear’ and to prove to everybody how much they trust each other, how much they care about one another, and to prove the desire they have to accomplish something that nobody will ever be able to take away from you.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brady obviously knows what it means to be a champion. He won seven Super Bowl rings — six with the Patriots — over the course of his 23-year NFL career.

The Celtics begin the final phase in their quest for Banner 18 when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 on Thursday night. Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.