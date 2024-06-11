Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is one of several upcoming contract situations the front office will need to address as the offseason approaches.

White, who after next season is set to become an unrestricted free agent, inherited the role as a full-time starting guard for the first time throughout his seven-year playing career. Yet, despite having already opened up the front-office wallets to retain Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday for big-dollar, multi-year extensions, White is the next man up.

“Keeping his five best players together for the long term is going to get increasingly difficult for (Brad) Stevens and the Celtics after the forthcoming offseason, when (Jayson) Tatum signs his own $315 million contract extension after Brown scored a nearly $290 million extension last summer,” longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote Monday. “We must also factor in that White, according to league sources, will be seeking a contract extension this summer.”

The 29-year-old will earn $20 million next season before potentially testing out the free agency market in 2025 — that’s if White and the Celtics don’t reach an agreement this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Pairing up with newcomer Jrue Holiday, White showed the Celtics the backcourt tandem the team had been missing for years. White and Holiday joined forces to establish the league’s best two-way guard duo, making game-changing plays routinely on both sides of the floor, especially on defense.

White averaged a career-best 15.2 points with 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% on 3-point attempts. He gained more league-wide recognition than ever before, whether from fellow guard D’Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers or White’s former head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.

Going from a little-known reserve-unit guard to a key component to a title contender allowed White to lock in a legitimate bid at All-Star consideration. The case was a long shot, but the recognition remains in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the postseason commenced, White didn’t change. The selfless attitude sprinkled with a will to do whatever it takes generated a pivotal go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. It also resulted in White’s sensational chase-down block on Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, helping position the Celtics two wins away from Banner 18.